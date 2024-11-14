Varun is grateful to Raj and DK for pushing him to try something new

Mumbai, Nov 14 Varun Dhawan recently treated fans to a series of behind-the-scenes (BTS) photos from his show "Citadel: Honey Bunny."

He posted glimpses of the hard work and fun moments that went into creating the series. Dhawan also penned a gratitude note, thanking the cast and directors, Raj and DK for their unwavering support and the respect they showed him during the shooting. The actor acknowledged how the directors pushed him to step out of his comfort zone and embrace new challenges.

Sharing BTS images, the 'Bhediya' actor wrote, “Agent. #bts What an incredible journey shooting #citadelhoneybunny has been. Very grateful to work with an incredible cast and directors @rajanddk who gave me a lot of respect and pushed me to do something new. Today as we are the no 1 show in the world Just want to thank all my@fans for the love and belief.”

In the photos, Varun can be seen in various moments of filming, laughing with the crew, rehearsing his scenes, and enjoying lighthearted moments between takes.

In one image, the actor is seen with his co-stars, all smiles as they prepare for a scene. Another picture shows the actor immersed in his role, showcasing his intense focus. The series of photos also includes the team working behind the camera.

“Citadel: Honey Bunny”, directed by Raj & DK, marked Varun’s first on-screen collaboration with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. While Dhawan played the role of Bunny, a skilled stuntman, Prabhu portrayed the role of a spy in the film. Saqib Saleem played a negative role on the big screen for the first time. In the show, he portrays KD, a terrifying antagonist.

The storyline revolved around Varun and Samantha as they change their identities and embark on an exciting, globe-trotting adventure.

“Citadel: Honey Bunny” premiered on Prime Video India on November 7.

Meanwhile, Varun will next be seen in the war drama "Border 2" alongside an impressive cast that includes Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, the son of Suniel Shetty.

The film is scheduled for release on January 23, 2026.

