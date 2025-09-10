Varun, Janhvi, Sanya, and Rohit Unite for the Festive ‘Panwadi’ Track From Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

After an electrifying response on Bijuria, the makers of one of the most awaited film of the year, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, are back with yet another chartbuster track - Panwadi, a high voltage celebration song that is set to rule all playlists. Bringing together two regional music powerhouse voices like Khesari Lal Yadav and Masoom Sharma, the song features Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf lighting up the screen with dazzling choreography and infectious energy. The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on Dussehra, October 2, 2025. Composed by A.P.S, this energetic track is an ideal example of celebration. The song brings together vocals by the sensational Khesari Lal Yadav and Masoom Sharma, complemented beautifully by Pritam, Dev Negi , Nikhita Gandhi, and Akasa Singh. With lyrics penned by Jairaj, the song captures the essence of celebration, filled with vibrant beats, infectious rhythms, and a euphoric spirit that lifts the mood instantly.

Talking about Panwadi, Khesari Lal Yadav shared, “Singing Panwadi felt like a celebration in itself. This song instantly lifts your energy, it's raw, colourful, and it makes you want to lose yourself in the rhythm. It was amazing to collaborate with the music team and all the artists associated with the song.” To which Masoom Sharma added, “Singing Panwadi was pure energy, the moment I heard the beat, I knew this song would be unforgettable. Panwadi is a celebration of desi spirit, colour, and unapologetic joy. It’s an honour to associate with Dharma Productions and the team of the film. I urge all my fans to make this song a chartbuster.”

Varun Dhawan said “Panwadi is pure celebration brought to life on screen. Shooting the song felt like being part of a real Holi party — vibrant colors splashing everywhere, infectious beats pumping, and an energy that was simply contagious. It’s the kind of song that will make people jump out of their seats and dance with pure joy. Having powerhouse singers like Khesari Lal and Masoom Sharma lending their incredible voices has truly taken the track to new heights. This one’s an absolute banger, and I can’t wait for audiences everywhere to connect with it and celebrate along!”

Janhvi Kapoor also added, “Filming Panwadi was such an experience, the energy on set was electric. It felt less like a shoot and more like a festival unfolding in front of us. The song has this infectious vibe that just stays with you.” Sanya Malhotra, “The beats of Panwadi instantly pull you in. Shooting it felt like celebrating Holi for days, with all of us drenched in colors, laughter, and madness. I can’t wait to see people play it everywhere this season.” Rohit Saraf, “What I love about Panwadi is how youthful and playful it feels. On set, it was pure chaos in the best way possible, fun, energy, and so much color. I think audiences will feel that joy right through the screen.” With Panwadi, the makers of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari continue to set the stage for a musical blockbuster. Get ready to dance in colour, rhythm, and full-blown energy because Panwadi is here to paint your playlist in festive hues. The film’s album is shaping up to be one of the year’s biggest soundtracks and clarifies that music is nothing short of a festival in itself; it’s an unmissable soundtrack to dance, celebrate, and live life loud.