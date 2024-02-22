Varun, Janhvi to star in love story 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'

Mumbai, Feb 22 Actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, who have worked together in the film ‘Bawaal’ in 2023, will once again be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming film ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’.

The film is slated to release on April 18, next year and is directed by Shashank Khaitan, who has previously helmed films such as ‘Dhadak’ and ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’.

The love story is presented by filmmaker Karan Johar and the Instagram page of his banner Dharma movies shared the announcement.

It read: “Your Sanskari is on his way to get his Tulsi Kumari! This love story wrapped with entertainment is coming to the big screens! #SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari in cinemas, 18th April 2025!”

Other details about the film are still under wraps.

Varun and Janhvi have worked together in Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Bawaal’, a romantic drama film, which revolved around a troubled married couple that go on a honeymoon and rediscover each other with the help of history.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor