Varun Mitra and Kanika Mann the capital city to spread the spirit of patriotism with their latest film - Rakshak: India’s Braves

Amazon miniTV - Amazon’s free -video streaming service, sets its foot in the patriotic genre with Rakshak: India’s Braves as the nation commemorates the 77th year of Independence. The patriotic drama narrates the supreme sacrifice made by Lt. Triveni Singh on January 2nd at Jammu station, when he saved over 300 civilians while surrendering his own life without hesitation. The film has piqued the curiosity of audiences from all corners of the nation owing to its inspiring and gripping narrative, top-notch action and battle scenes, and on-point dialogue delivery.

While Rakshak: India’s Braves is available for viewers to witness Lt. Triveni’s sacrifice for the nation only on Amazon miniTV, the lead star cast, Varun Mitra and Kanika Mann, recently jetted off to New Delhi to celebrate the success of the hard-hitting film in the National Capital. The lead actors visited India Gate to take a step closer to make the viewers acquainted with the bravery and sacrifices made to keep our country secure, as seen through the eyes of a key soldier. Making pit stops and sharing insights with multiple media in Delhi, Varun Mitra and Kanika Mann visited India Gate, as they paid homage to our security forces while passing by numerous places of historical significance garnering the adoration of fans in the city.

Rakshak- India's Braves weaves a narrative of passion, heroism, and ultimate sacrifice to tell a story of bravery, Lieutenant Triveni Singh and his formidable squad heroically thwarted a terrorist attack at Jammu Tawi Railway Station, thereby saving the lives of innocent people. The film features an all-star cast led by Varun Mitra, Kanika Mann, Mrinal Naval, Mrinal Kulkarni, and Mohit Chauhan, and it was directed by Akshay Chaubey and produced by Juggernaut.