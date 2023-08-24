Varun Mitra shared how he prepared for his role in ‘Rakshak: India’s Braves’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 24 : Actor Varun Mitra, who portrayed the courageous Lieutenant Triveni Singh, a young soldier who sacrificed his life to save the lives of more than 300 civilians, opened up on how he prepared for the role in the movie ‘Rakshak: India’s Braves’.

He said, “Luckily, I did not have to go through any major physical transformation because Triveni Sir was also quite lean which kind of saved some time. But I believe that the psychological and emotional state of mind of an army member who is entering a war zone, who is in a situation where there is gunfire and bombs are exploding, was a more crucial aspect in addition to the technical stuff like the uniform and the weapon training.”

“So, to understand, if you go through fear at that moment? Do you think about your family, do you think about your country, do you think about being patriotic or brave? It was basically just to understand that when I am on set, I am not thinking about what I have to do, and I am just sort of there at the moment,” added Varun.

Directed by Akshay Chaubey and produced by Juggernaut Productions, the film features Varun Mitra, Kanika Mann, Mrinal Naval, Mrinal Kulkarni, and Mohit Chauhan in pivotal roles.

‘Rakshak: India’s Braves’ is streaming on Amazon miniTV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor