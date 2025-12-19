Varun Sharma on actor life: Pressure, sleepless nights, and finding confidence again

Mumbai, Dec 19 Actor Varun Sharma spoke about the emotional ups and downs of his journey in the film industry, stating that pressure, sleepless nights, and self-doubt were frequent companions. He added that beginning promotions for his upcoming film “Rahu Ketu” was a turning point, with the overwhelming love and support giving a much-needed boost to his confidence.

Varun took to Instagram, where he shared a video of meeting his fans and the overwhelming response he got from them. The actor went on to reveal that he was in tears when he sat in the car after receiving so much love in Delhi.

“You see me Smiling here,but as I sat in the car to return to my hotel I had tears in my eyes.Dilli Thank You yaar itne pyaar ke liye.Today was the first day we kickstarted the Promotions for “Rahu Ketu” aur shuruwat toh Delhi se hi honi thi.”

“I came on ground after 2 years to promote my film and it felt like I was always here.”

“Pata hai ik Actor ka confidence na kaafi baar hilta hai,there is a certain kind of pressure, Doubt main aate hai ki kaise hoga..agla kya..pichle se better/bada hona chahiye..kab hoga etc etc..”

“(You know, an actor’s confidence often wavers. There’s a certain kind of pressure, doubts creep in, how will it go, what’s next, it has to be bigger or better than before, when will it happen, and so on.)

The actor said that he too had bouts of self doubt.

“I was there too, had sleepless nights..Long Conversations with my own self..Trying to figure things out and the list goes on..Lekin Aaj phir Laga ki yaar hoga aur bohot aache se hoga. At times all you need is a lil push and i feel blessed that there were thousands of my Friends who did that to me today.”

“Thank you for all the Love,Thank You for the Confidence,Thank you for making me a part of your Home and for giving me space in your Heart. I am forever grateful. Apni Yaari Zindabaad.”

Varun is known for playing "Choocha" in the Fukrey film series. His next “Rahu Ketu”, is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language comedy film directed by Vipul Vig. It also stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Shalini Pandey and Chunky Panday.

The film follows two clueless yet lovable characters Rahu and Ketu born from writer Churu Lal's magical notebook. They set off on a chaotic mission to retrieve it from the crafty Meenu Taxi.

Along the way, they uncover surprising truths about their origins, stumble into a dangerous drug mafia network, and ultimately take control of their own destiny.

