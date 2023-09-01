Varun Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi starrer 'Fukrey 3' gets new release date, trailer to be out soon

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1 : Movie buffs now don’t have to wait for long to watch ‘Fukrey 3’ as the makers have shifted the release date of the much-awaited comedy film.

Starring Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi and Manjot Singh in the lead roles. The chemistry and comedic timing of this extraordinary cast and their iconic characters promise to take audiences on a laughter-filled joyride once again. The film will now hit the theatres on September 28.

Taking to Twitter handle, production house Excel Entertainment on Friday made a new release date announcement and wrote, “Leke aaye hai taaza khabar, ab nahi ho raha hai sabar. Iss baar hoga ek naya chumatkaar from Jamnapaar! #Fukrey3 arriving in cinemas on 28th September, 2023.”

The makers plan to launch the trailer next week.

This is not the first time, there have been several delays for 'Fukrey 3'. The movie's initial release date was September 7was intended to conflict with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. After that, it was pushed to November 24 and now it will hit the theatres on December 1. Now it’s shifted back to the month of September. It will hit the cinemas on September 28.

The film is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced under the esteemed banner of Excel Entertainment by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

Both 'Fukrey' and 'Fukrey Returns' had audiences in splits and emerged as super hits at the box office in 2013 and 2017, respectively.

Since its inception in 2013, 'Fukrey' has captured the hearts of audiences as one of Hindi cinema's most beloved desi comedy franchises. The film introduced a lineup of iconic characters like Choocha, Hunny, Pandit Ji, Bholi Punjaban, Lali, and more, all of whom are set to reunite on screen for 'Fukrey 3'.

So, mark your calendars and get ready to witness Fukrey gang with new fun in theatres near you from September 28 onwards.

