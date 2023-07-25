Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat wish ‘Fukrey 3’ director Mirghdeep Singh Lamba on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 : Actors Varun Sharma and Pulkit Samrat, on Tuesday, extended heartfelt wishes to the ‘Fukrey 3’ director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba on the occasion of his birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Varun shared a string of throwback pictures and wrote, “Happpyy Happyy B’dayyy to the OG Fukra! The Purest Fukra at heart.. the most Loving Fukra.. and the Man because of whom I am where I am today Happy B’day Sir @mriglamba Love you Sir!! Thank you for just everything! May this year be the most blessed year! May I get to learn a lot more from you and keep irritating you more and more Love you Sir jaldi se Fukrey3 Le aoo aur sabke chehre pe Smile dalwado.”

Pulkit, on the other hand, shared a picture on his Instagram stories and captioned it, “Happy Birthday you Biggest Fukra.”

Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, Manjot Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi star in 'Fukrey 3'.

The film is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced under the esteemed banner of Excel Entertainment by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

Both 'Fukrey' and 'Fukrey Returns' had audiences in splits and emerged as super hits at the box office in 2013 and 2017, respectively.

Both the previous sequels were declared hits and received massive responses from the audiences. Actor Ali Fazal, who appeared in the first two instalments of the hit franchise, will not be seen in the third instalment.

Ali, earlier issued a statement, confirming his exit from the franchise. He informed that he did not work in 'Fukrey 3' owing to a scheduling conflict with 'Mirzapur 3' season.

"So Zafar aayega ya nahi? Sab yahi puch rahe hain baar baar.sorry saathiyon, iss baari nahi! Zafar bhai ko kabhi kabhi Guddu bhaiya bhi banna padhta hai. Aur do universes overlap ho jaate hain kabhi kabhi. Once a fukra always a fukra so i am around. . . But I won't be coming on screen for the third outing of the Fukras, Bholi and Panditji! I would have wanted to be part of it but time and schedules didn't allow me to," Ali said.

He also hinted at his return to the franchise in future. "I will be back in the future at some juncture, maybe sooner than you expect. Zafar will be back after a small detour to entertain you guys," Ali added.

Since its inception in 2013, 'Fukrey' has captured the hearts of audiences as one of Hindi cinema's most beloved desi comedy franchises. The film introduced a lineup of iconic characters like Choocha, Hunny, Pandit Ji, Bholi Punjaban, Lali, and more, all of whom are set to reunite on screen for 'Fukrey 3'.

There have been several delays for 'Fukrey 3'. The movie's initial release date was September 7was intended to conflict with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. After that, it was pushed to November 24 and now it will hit the theatres on December 1.

