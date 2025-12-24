Varun Sharma reflects on first quarter of 21st century: I am just getting started

Mumbai, Dec 24 Actor Varun Sharma has reflected on the first quarter of the 21st century, describing his journey and the evolution of Indian cinema over the past 25 years.

For him, this period has been humbling and motivating, as he has been welcomed for his performances across genres, letting him grow without being typecast.

Varun thinks the last 25 years for Indian cinema has been about unprecedented evolution.

“The grammar of storytelling changed in Hindi cinema but it also managed to retain its core essence. Filmmakers reinvented existing genres and infused it with their own style. Technically - all departments took major strides,” Varun told IANS exclusively.

The actor, who first gained love and spotlight for playing Choocha in “Fukrey”, highlighted the strides made across all departments, with the emergence of the Rs. 100-crore benchmark redefining box office success.

“The Rs. 100 crore film became the benchmark to judge the success of a film at the box office and introduced a whole new idiom. Today people who are not part of the industry are invested in the business of cinema which has been a major change.”

He strongly believes that Indian cinema has also reached a global audience by remaining local which is yet another achievement.

Reflecting on his personal journey, Varun shared that he began his career 13 years into the century and has been deeply touched by the audience’s embrace of his films and performances.

“I kicked off my journey 13 years into the 21st century and the way the audience has embraced my films and my performances has been very humbling for me. Today people are not stereotyped according to the roles that you play,” said Varun, who made his debut in Hindi cinema in 2013.

He added: “A good actor is just that and filmmakers cast you irrespective of the genres that you have excelled in. I believe I am just getting started and have miles to go.”

Looking forward, he feels the next 25 years will see technology shaping all aspects of filmmaking.

“AI, VFX and other technological advancements will dictate how we make our films. We are in the digital age and that means it’s not just the making of films but also the dissemination of content which will be a game changer,” added the actor, who is all set to be seen in the upcoming film “Rahu Ketu”.

