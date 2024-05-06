Varun Sharma unveils new trailer of 'Garfield Movie'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 : Actor Varun Sharma on Monday unveiled the new trailer of the much-awaited Hindi version of 'The Garfield Movie'.

Taking to Instagram, Sony Pictures treated fans with the trailer video and captioned the post, which read, "Indoor cat. Outdoor adventure. Watch the new trailer for The #GarfieldMovie in Hindi - voiced by none other than @fukravarun! Exclusively in cinemas May 17 in English, Hindi & Tamil- in 2D & 3D!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/C6ndlzzys9C/?

As soon as the trailer was shared, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Varun's 'Sab First Class' co-star Shehnaaz Gill wrote, "wow."

One of the users wrote, "This is gng to be the best."

Another user commented, "Mera fvt cartoon."

Helmed by Mark Dindal, the film also features Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Harvey Guillen, Brett Goldstein and Bowen Yang.

'The Garfield Movie' is all set to hit the theatres on May 17, 2024.

Meanwhile, Varun is all set to star opposite Shehnaaz Gill in the upcoming movie 'Sab First Class'.

Recently, Shehnaaz posted a cozy photo with her co-star and the film crew.

The actress on Friday, shared a picture on Instagram from a cozy dinner with the movie's cast and crew. She took the photo with Varun Sharma, director Balwinder Singh Janjua, and others present.

The film is being helmed by Balwinder Singh Janjua and produced by Murad Khetani.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor