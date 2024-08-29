Varun Sood sheds light on his ‘Naam Namak Nishan’ character

Mumbai, Aug 29 Actor Varun Sood, who plays the role of an army brat named Yuvraj Singh Chauhan in “Naam Namak Nishan” shared insights about his character in the series.

“My character is someone who has long aspired to enlist in the military. He is shaped by a disciplined upbringing within a strict family environment. Yuvraj has a rigid personality; he knows how to comprehend emotions.”

“He considers himself as the only right person and fails to comprehend others' opinions. But this stubborn perspective gradually changes after he joins OTA, where he meets people from diverse backgrounds.”

Varun made his debut with the film “JugJugg Jeeyo,” starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani. He then showcased his talent in the OTT show “Karmma Calling.”.

The web show “Naam Namak Nishan," is based on army personnel. The actor, who himself comes from a military background, plays Yuvraj.

Set against the backdrop of the prestigious Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai, the show chronicles the journey of young cadets from across the country. “Naam Namak Nishan” pays homage to the courage, dedication, honour, and valor of the Indian Armed Forces, who overcome their divides of race, class, caste, and creed, with the primary objective of serving the motherland.

Produced by Juggernaut Studios, the series also stars Danish Sood, Helly Shah, and Roshni Walia in pivotal roles.

In addition to "Naam Namak Nishaan," Varun is also seen in "Call Me Bae" alongside Ananya Panday. The show tells the story of Bae, downsized from heiress to hustler, who discovers her most valuable assets aren't her diamonds, but her street-smart style. Broke, but refusing to be broken, she navigates the newsrooms of Mumbai and her better self while breaking news.

