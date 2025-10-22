Varun Tej Konidela on 'Kanche': A film that tested us, taught us, and changed us!

Hyderabad, Oct 22 Actor Varun Tej Konidela, whose critically acclaimed film 'Kanche', directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, completed 10 years on Wednesday, has now chosen to describe the film as one that "tested us, taught us and changed us".

Taking to his social media timelines to pen his thoughts on the film, he wrote, "Ten years of #Kanche. A film that tested us, taught us, and changed us. Forever grateful to my director @DirKrish, my amazing co-actors, and our incredible team who gave their all."

The actor then went on thank both the Telugu audiences and the jury of the National Awards for according the film the recognition it deserved.

"Thank you to the Telugu audience for making Kanche a true milestone in my journey and for its recognition as Best Regional Feature Film at the National Awards," the actor added.

"Feels surreal looking back. Truly blessed. P.S. - Thanks for all the memories, my friend Levan Sikharulidze. @ItsMePragya @nikitindheer @FirstFrame_Ent @gnanashekarvs @ChirantannBhatt @saimadhav_burra #SirivennelaSeetaramaSastry," the actor said.

Earlier in the day, the production house that produced the film took to social media to celebrate the film completing 10 years of its release.

First Frame Entertainment, the production house that produced the film, wrote, "Celebrating 10 glorious years of #Kanche. A film that redefined storytelling with its emotion, love, and sacrifice. Forever grateful to the wonderful cast, crew, and audience who made this film truly special."

The film, which featured Pragya Jaiswal and Nikitin Dheer in the lead along with Varun Tej, had cinematography by Gnana Shekar V S. The film, which revolved around the enemity of two friends, who eventually serve together in the British Indian Army during World War II, had music by Chirantan Bhatt.

Art direction for the film was by Sahi Suresh and editing by Suraj Jagtap and Rama Krishna Arram. 'Kanche', which its makers claimed was Telugu cinema's first World War II based film, won the National Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu at the 63rd National Film Awards and the state government's Nandi Award for Best Film on National Integration.

