Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi share wedding pictures, Varun says, "My Lav"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 : Telugu stars Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi tied the knot on November 1 in a fairytale wedding ceremony set against the breathtaking backdrop of Tuscany, Italy.

The beautiful couple has shared a series of pictures from their wedding day. The duo looked adorable as they posed together. Varun wrote in the caption, "My Lav!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Tej Konidela (@varunkonidela7)

Lavanya looked gorgeous in the pictures. She is dressed in a red silk bridal saree from Kanjeevaram, a red top with matching embroidery, and a thickly bordered tissue silk veil. The bride chose a sleek gajra hairdo and kohled eyes on her wedding day.

Varun Tej, on the other hand, wore an off-white sherwani with heavy golden embroidery, a matching shawl, and trousers.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar will be seen in the movie titled 'Operation Valentine'.

The film will be out in cinemas on December 8, 2023.

Releasing in Hindi and Telugu, 'Operation Valentine' marks the Hindi film debut of Varun Tej, introducing him as an Indian Air Force pilot.

Manushi will be seen in the role of a radar officer. As per a statement, the film is inspired by true events.

On Monday, Varun took to Instagram and shared the film's poster.

"On the 8th of December 2023, Hear the roar of India as it echoes across the skies #OperationValentine," he captioned the post. The update has left fans excited.

"Can't wait for this blockbuster," a social media user commented.

"Wow. It looks interesting," another one wrote.

'Operation Valentine' is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sandeep Mudda from Renaissance Pictures and co-produced by Nandakumar Abbineni and God Bless Entertainment. Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, a seasoned ad-film maker, cinematographer, and VFX aficionado will be marking his directorial debut with this film.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor