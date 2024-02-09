Varun Tej says ‘we are all secure in our own spaces’ while talking about brothers Ram Charan, Allu Arjun

Mumbai, Feb 9 Actor Varun Tej, who will be seen playing an airforce pilot in the upcoming film ‘Operation Valentine’, spoke about the bond he shares with Ram Charan and Allu Arjun.

Varun comes from a film family of stalwarts like Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and others, is often questioned about his equation with his siblings.

Asked if competition exists within the family, Varun said: "We are all very helpful to each other, there is no competition as such. We are all very secure in our own spaces.”

“Everyone has been around for years and is doing very well in their capacity. Sometimes we joke about it, but there is no competition at all."

After 'Operation Valentine', directed by debutant Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, Varun will be next seen in ‘Matka’.

‘Operation Valentine’ stars Manushi Chhillar.

