Varun Tej's 'VT14' is titled 'Matka'

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 27 : The title for Varun Tej's film with director Karuna Kumar of 'Palasa' fame has been unveiled.

Titled 'Matka', the film also stars Nora Fatehi and Meenakshi Chowdary. On Thursday, the team attended the film's mahurat shot.

Sharing the film's poster, Varun on Thursday took to Instagram and wrote, "My next! Need all your love."

The movie is set in the period backdrop of the 1960s in Vizag.

Varun Tej will also be seen in the action thriller movie Gandeevadhari Arjuna'.He recently shared the film's teaser. The teaser begins with a suspenseful scene in which someone looking for "File 13", and then comes Varun Tej as Arjuna. As Varun Tej's agent character readies to set out on a crucial mission to save Nassar, who is being targeted at a UN Summit centred on climate change.

It’s not disclosed why Sakshi Vaidya's character refused to collaborate with Varun Tej.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “Here is the teaser of #GandeevadhariArjuna. Hope you like it!”

Recently, Varun Tej shared the pre-teaser and captioned it, “Here is the pre-teaser of #GandeevadhariArjuna I bet the teaser will have you in overdrive. Coming soon.”The clip showcased some hardcore action sequences of the film. The film, starring Varun Tej in the lead role, is all set to hit theatres on August 25. It is directed by Praveen Sattaru.

