Varunn Jain : Age shouldn't be issue for getting educated

Mumbai, March 4 Actor Varunn Jain, who is currently seen as one of the leads playing the role of Chirag in 'Tera Mera Saath Rahe', is satisfied as his show in the latest track is influencing viewers about the importance of education.

The show is focusing on how Gopika (Giaa Manek) is preparing to appear for her matriculation examination after crossing a valid age bar with support of her family.

He says: "Education and age have their correlation with each other. The relation between education and age has been followed since ancient times. There is a fixed pattern in which the education system runs like kids will go to smaller classes while teenagers will be in higher grades and adults will go to college."

"This is the hierarchy everyone is following and they have to follow. But if a person wants to study knowing that he is over age will be called courageous."

The actor who rose to popularity after playing the role of Mohit in the show 'Diya Aur Baati Hum', feels we should encourage individuals who wish to get educated even after crossing the right age.

"Society stops the one who wants to study after being over aged by taunting and making fun of them. Education has its own parameters or boundaries and they only allow those people who are in the age limit. But according to me we should encourage adults who want to get education as there is no age to learn or gain knowledge."

"A person can make his life beautiful and overcome any of his weaknesses at any age," he adds.

