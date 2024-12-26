Vasan Bala Reveals Vedang Raina Faced ‘Tough Five Months’ During ‘Jigra’ Shoot, Here’s Why

Vedang Raina was recently seen in the Vasan Bala directorial 'Jigra'. The actor essayed a complex role and left the audience mighty impressed with his screen presence and the ability to resonate with the netizens. 'Jigra' director Vasan Bala opened up about Vedang Raina's dedication towards his craft and shared that despite facing injuries, he continued to stay passionate during the film's shoot. The director indulged in a conversation with casting director Mukesh Chhabra and heaped praise on Vedang Raina.

"He's really talented. He's a good singer and is also hardworking. He sustained injuries in the film. Because he was new to action, and we started our film with climax. So it was a lot of heavy-duty action right from the beginning and throughout the film, he had to stay in the same zone. It kind of affected him," shared Vasan Bala.

He further added, "Through five months of shooting, he had to promote 'The Archies' also, and he came once 'The Archies' released. So, he had a tough five months. Also, when you are new to acting, you also want to go extreme method. So, method is something that you learn steadily, and how to use for your benefit. It's a thing which you learn with experience. We had to always tell him to not dive deep into it. But he's so passionate that he wants to dive so deep in. I'm really fond of him."

After the light-hearted series 'The Archies', Vedang Raina showcased his emotional range in 'Jigra'. The actor effortlessly embodied complex emotions and justified his role to the fullest. His nuanced portrayal resonated with the audience, earning him widespread acclaim and positive reviews.