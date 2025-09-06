Vash Level 2 Box-Office Collection: Janki Bodiwala’s Film Inches Towards 10 Crore; Continues to win Audiences Over

Gujarati cinema’s most talked-about sequel, Vash: Level 2 has been grabbing audience eyeballs and successfully stayed true to the legacy of the National Award winning film Vash!

Directed and written by Krishnadev Yagnik and produced by Kalpesh Soni, Krunal Soni , and co-produced by Nilay Chotai and Dhruv Patel the film is roaring at the box office and so far collected an impressive ₹ 9.75 Cr at the box office (as per reports online), marking it as a game-changer for Gujarati cinema this year. Expanding the universe of Vash, Yagnik has once again redefined the boundaries of Gujarati storytelling. The sequel brings a darker, more immersive experience that has captivated audiences beyond regional borders, making it a proud moment for the industry.

The film boasts standout performances from its stellar cast — Janki Bodiwala, Hiten Kumar, Hitu Kanodia, Monal Gajjar, Chetan Daiya, and Prem Gadhavi. Each actor has brought depth and conviction to their roles, amplifying the impact of the gripping narrative. Audiences and critics alike have showered appreciation on the film, calling it raw, intense, and haunting — a cinematic experience that stays with you long after you leave the theatre.

Talking about the success the film has received so far director Krishnadev Yagnik said, “The journey of Vash as a franchise has been nothing short of a dream come true for me. From Vash winning the National Award, to it being remade as Shaitaan in Hindi with Ajay Devgn, and now to Vash: Level 2 becoming such a success — it feels like Gujarati cinema is finally getting the recognition it deserves. With this franchise, we’ve been able to take Gujarati storytelling to the next level and I hope we can continue pushing it to a pan-India level. Kudos to the entire team for making this possible. Janki, Hiten Bhai, Hitu Bhai, and all our actors brought incredible dedication to their characters. I must especially mention Janki — for this role, she completely transformed herself. Our makeup artist, Hitu Tapudan, gave her the bold and striking look, but Janki herself went beyond limits. On her own, she stopped eating solid food and survived only on a liquid diet for nearly 20–22 days, reducing her weight from 54 kgs to 49 kgs while still maintaining energy for the shoot. That kind of dedication is rare, and it’s the reason the character has come alive so powerfully. Everyone in the team supported this vision wholeheartedly, and I’m immensely proud of what we’ve achieved together.”

Producer Krunal Soni and Kalpesh Soni said “It’s a proud feeling to see Vash: Level 2 running so successfully in theatres. For us, supporting this kind of cinema is not just about one film, but about taking Gujarati cinema to the next level. I still remember when KD first narrated the script to me — he explained that the scale of this film would be much bigger than Vash. Without thinking twice, we said, ‘Let’s do it.’ Today, watching audiences embrace the film so wholeheartedly just reaffirms that decision. I’m truly happy that our efforts are contributing to Gujarati cinema reaching wider audiences and creating a stronger identity on the national stage.”

Actress Janki Bodiwala said, “The experience of Vash: Level 2 has been truly overwhelming. To see people from the Gujarati film industry and even stalwarts like Ajay sir appreciate the film so warmly means the world to me. What makes me happiest is that everyone can now see KD Sir’s vision the way we, as a team, have always believed in it. I’m deeply grateful to him for writing such a strong, layered character like Aarya for me — it’s a role that has challenged me and moved me emotionally at the same time. The love I’m receiving is humbling, and it motivates me to keep striving harder.”

Actor Hiten Kumar said, “As an actor, there is no greater achievement than having people hate your character but love your performance. That’s exactly what Vash: Level 2 has given me. It’s been a rewarding journey from the first part to now, with audiences and the industry showering so much praise and appreciation. The box office success is an added blessing, but for me, the real joy lies in seeing our work connect so strongly. I truly hope that someday international audiences also get to experience the world of Vash and the kind of cinema we are creating in Gujarati.”

Actor Hitu Kanodia said “For me, the most beautiful part of Vash: Level 2 has been seeing the entire nation connect with the emotions we poured into this film. Janki has genuinely become like my daughter through this journey — the bond we share onscreen has translated into real life as well. I also want to thank Ajay ji for the immense support he has shown for this film. His encouragement has given Vash: Level 2 a boost that we truly value. To see people across the country appreciating our work fills my heart with gratitude.”

Actress Monal Gajjar said “What makes me happiest is seeing Vash: Level 2 being appreciated not just in Gujarat but also across the Hindi-speaking belt. So many cinemagoers are watching the film in Hindi, and that truly shows how far this story has reached. The response has been phenomenal — especially with Ajay sir himself resharing the trailer and saying such kind words about our film. That really means a lot to all of us. I also feel the younger girls in the film have done a phenomenal job — their performances have added so much depth and emotion. If the film is a success today, a big share of the credit belongs to them. Their hard work and sincerity are what have made Vash: Level 2 connect with audiences so strongly.”

