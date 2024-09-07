Vashu Bhagnani celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with family

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 : Vashu Bhagnani's home in Mumbai was filled with joy and devotion as the family celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi.

A special Ganpati Pooja was held, where actress Rakul Preet Singh seen performing the Aarti, bringing a festive energy to the celebration.

The pooja also saw Deepashikha Bhagnani and Dheeraj Deshmukh joining in with their children.

Sharing her thoughts on the occasion, Pooja Bhagnani said, "We used to have Ganpati at home before, but after COVID, we haven't had it for five years. Now, Ganpati Bappa has come back to our house, and we are very happy to welcome him."

"Pooja said that since it's been five years, you should definitely come. That's why I came to Ganpati's celebration early in the morning. It felt like Ganpati himself invited me. God has been very kind," Vashu Bhagnani added.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day festival, that commenced today (September 7) and will continue until Anantha Chaturdashi.

This festival, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi. During Ganesh Chaturthi Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the god of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles. Devotees across India and abroad celebrated Lord Ganesha's wisdom and intelligence.

Devotees welcomed Ganesh idols into their homes, offered prayers, and visited the colourful pandals. The streets were filled with the sounds of devotion and joy, as people came together to celebrate the festival with enthusiasm and heart. The colourful decorations, lively chants, and the fragrance of sweets added to the festive spirit that could be felt everywhere.

