Vashu Bhagnani: Heartening to see my 'chote miyan' Jackky recreate that magic of 'Bade Miya Chote Miyan'

Mumbai, Feb 12 As the new version of the iconic film 'Bade Miya Chote Miya' is coming alive with its new star cast of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, produced by Jackky Bhagnani, veteran producer Vashu Bhagnani says he feels proud of his son to carry forward the legacy of the film.

The original film 'Bade Miya Chote Miya' was released 25 years ago and it featured Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in the title roles. That film was produced by Vashu Bhagnani.

The new version of the film will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It will release on Christmas 2023.

Since his son is producing the film Vashu said, "It's a film very close to my heart as it brought together two legends Amit ji and Govinda and was directed by my favourite David Dhawan. It is heartening to see my 'Chote Miyan' Jackky recreate that magic along with Ali Abbas Zafar who has a brilliant vision for the film. I am so humbled to have Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff be our Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan for a new generation of audiences in 2023."

