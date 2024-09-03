Vashu Bhagnani's Rehnaa Hain Tere Dil Mein Receives Positive Response Upon Films Re-Release

Dia Mirza, R Madhavan, and Saif Ali Khan's Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein produced under the Vashu Bhagnani Industries Limited re-released on 30th August. While the film spiked excitement amongst fans, the actors also got overwhelmed seeing the amazing response the film's re-release was getting. Now, as the movie is in theaters, its shows have been running housefull. Seeing a 100 percent jump in its footfalls, the Pooja Entertainment film has only been going up over the weekend. In fact, seeing the film's popular response, Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein will be in theatres till 5th September.

Talking about the love RHTDM is getting at its re-release, R Madhavan shared how he felt elated to see the younger generation loving the film so much. Dia Mirza also recalled the hard work they put in the film. Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein was a classic that Pooja Entertainment brought ahead of its time. It is one of the most applauseworthy films produced by the banner. Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein was produced by Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment and distributed by Vashu Bhagnani Industries Limited.