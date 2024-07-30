Vayu, me lucky to have you as guiding light: Sonam Kapoor wishes hubby Anand Ahuja on birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30 : On the special occasion of her husband Anand Ahuja's birthday, actor Sonam Kapoor shared a heartwarming post for him along with adorable pictures.

Taking to Instagram, Sonam shared a series of pictures featuring herself, Anand and their son Vayu.

The first picture features Sonam and Anand posing for a selfie. She leaned on Anand's shoulder having a cute smile on her face.

The next photos show couple walking hand-in-hand near a lake.

The post also features Anand and Vayu's playful and adorable moments.

Along with the pictures, she penned a lenthy message, which read, "Happy Birthday to my incredible husband, Anand! You are my rock, my confidant, and my greatest cheerleader. Every day with you is a beautiful adventure filled with love, laughter, and endless joy. Your unwavering support and boundless love make my world a better place."

"Anand, witnessing you as a father to our precious Vayu has been the most profound joy. Your patience, kindness, and boundless energy are awe-inspiring. Vayu and I are so lucky to have you as our guiding light. The way you care for him, teach him, and shower him with love is nothing short of magical," she added.

Sonam concluding her post, wrote, "As Natasha Bedingfield sings, "Feel the rain on your skin, no one else can feel it for you, only you can let it in," I hope you embrace every moment and continue to write your own story with the same passion and love you always have. Here's to celebrating you today and always, my love. May this year be filled with even more success, happiness, and all the things that your heart desires. I am so grateful to share this journey with you. To many more amazing memories together!"

Recently, Sonam and Anand went on a tennis court date.

The 'Neerja' star was spotted watching the Wimbledon Women's Final in London with Anand. Both husband and wife were dressed in formals, dishing out fashion goals.

Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. In March 2022, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child together.

The couple welcomed their baby boy on August 20, 2022 in Mumbai. The proud parents announced the news through a cute message template that read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in the crime thriller 'Blind'. The actress is also preparing for two upcoming projects, with details to be announced soon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor