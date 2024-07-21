Vedaa a.k.a Sharvari wishes 'Abhimanyu sir' John Abraham on Guru Purnima, shares new film's poster

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 : On the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, actor Sharvari penned a note for her guru Abhimanyu a.k.a John Abraham in the highly-anticipated film 'Vedaa'. She also unveiled a new poster featuring the lead duo.

To mark this occasion, Sharvari took to Instagram to share a post for her 'guru' along with a poster featuring her alongside John Abraham.

The poster shows Sharvari looking at her hand while John is seen offering a glass of water.

Along with the post, she penned a message, which read, "Abhimanyu Sir, You are the only person in my world who has never made any difference. You are my teacher who supported me, taught me how to fight, taught me the traditions and right and wrongs of the world and made me a fighter. Don't tolerate injustice, but you showed the way to fight against injustice. You are my inspiration, and many Vedaa's like me! Today on the day of Guru Purnima, I promise this fighter Veda to you, that I will fight and win this war that I have fought against injustice. Aapki Shishya. #Vedaa releasing in cinemas this Independence Day."

As soon as the poster was shared, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "A picture is worth a thousand words."

Another user commented, "Can't wait."

"When will you release the trailer ???" another comment read.

Directed by Nikkhil Advani and written by Aseem Arrora, 'Vedaa' is produced by Zee Studios, Umesh Kr Bansal, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, John Abraham, and co-produced by Minnakshi Das. The film also stars Abhishek Bannerjee and Tamannaah Bhatia.

'Vedaa' follows the journey of a young woman (played by Sharvari Wagh) who faces and resists a repressive system against Abhishek Banerjee's portrayal of an elusive antagonist. With the help of her saviour (John), this unusual ally becomes her weapon in the struggle for justice.

As per a statement, the film "promises a jaw-dropping story filled with heart-pounding stunts and high-octane action."

Director Nikkhil Advani earlier said in a statement, "Vedaa is not just a film. It's inspired by real events and is a reflection of our society and pushes the boundaries of reality. Working with John, Sharvari and Abhishek Banerjee has been an incredible experience and I'm glad to finally announce the release date and fingers are crossed the audience gets moved the way we all did when we first heard the story of Vedaa."

Madhu Bhojwani, producer, Emmay Entertainment said in a statement, "We are delighted to announce the release date for our film. Vedaa is an inspiring tale based on true events with engaging performances and high-octane action and drama, perfect for a big screen experience."

Sharvari, who debuted with Prime Video series 'The Forgotten Army' (2020) was recently seen in 'Munjya' and Junaid Khan's 'Maharaj.'

She will be seen in 'Alpha', also starring Alia Bhatt.

