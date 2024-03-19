'Vedaa' teaser : John Abraham, Sharvari Wagh-starrer is all about action-packed adventure

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 19 : The teaser for the much-anticipated action film 'Vedaa' is out now.

The teaser provides a glimpse into a world of bravery and struggle, accompanied by high-octane action scenes and jaw-dropping feats recorded on a huge scale.

It provides an insight into the intense confrontation between John Abraham and Abhishek Banerjee. Other than the two, Sharvari Wagh also shines and offers an exhilarating cinematic experience.

'Vedaa' follows the journey of a young woman (played by Sharvari Wagh) who faces and resists a repressive system against Abhishek Banerjee's portrayal of an elusive antagonist. With the help of her saviour (John), this unusual ally becomes her weapon in the struggle for justice.

John Abraham took to his Instagram handle to share the teaser of the action thriller film. He wrote in the caption, "Jhagadna nahi aata mujhe, sirf jung ladni aati hai! Releasing in cinemas on 12th July.

Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, the film also stars Tamannah Bhatia in lead roles.

Director Nikkhil Advani earlier said in a statement, "Vedaa is not just a film. It's inspired from real events and is a reflection of our society and pushes the boundaries of reality. Working with John, Sharvari and Abhishek Banerjee has been an incredible experience and I'm glad to finally announce the release date and fingers crossed the audiences gets moved the way we all did when we first heard the story of Vedaa."

Madhu Bhojwani, producer, Emmay Entertainment said in a statement, "We are delighted to announce the release date for our film. Vedaa is an inspiring tale based on true events with engaging performances and high-octane action and drama, perfect for a big screen experience."Written by Aseem Arora, Vedaa is produced by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment.

'Vedaa' is set to hit the theatres on July 12 this year.

