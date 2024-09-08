Vedang Raina sings souful track 'Phoolo Ka Taaron' in 'Jigra', says "unforgettable experience"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 : The teaser trailer of 'Jigra' has been trending ever since it was released. Vedang Raina not only captivated the audience with his powerful performance but his soulful voice too.

A while ago, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and unveiled the teaser trailer video on Sunday.

The video begins with Alia having a drink in a restaurant and sharing a story about her brother and life with someone.

In the video, she is heard saying that there is very little time and she has to do a lot.

Then, as the video proceeds, Vedang Raina is seen arrested and Alia is trying to release him. She is helped in this mission by Manoj Pahwa and Rahul Ravindran.

Alia prepares herself to face goons and even fights with them.

The teaser shows a sibling bond between Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina with the "Phoolon ka Taaron" song in the background.

Vedang has sung the modern rendition of 'Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka'. The song beautifully sets the mood of the Jigra's theme.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Sharing his excitement on getting the chance to sing the song, Vedang said in a press note shared by his team, "Being able to sing 'Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka' for Jigra was an unforgettable experience for me. Music has always been a huge part of my life, and when the makers saw some of my singing on social media, they believed it would be the perfect fit for this film. I'm thrilled that I got the opportunity to bring this beautiful song to life, especially since it plays such an important role in setting the mood for the teaser. Working alongside Alia Bhatt and portraying that sibling bond was truly special, and I think it's something that will touch the hearts of many. Combining both acting and singing in Jigra feels like a dream come true, and I can't wait for everyone to see what we've created"

Vedang interestingly gave glimpses of singing prowess on Raksha Bandhan. He sang the song for his on-screen sister Alia Bhatt, during an Instagram live.

The film is all set to release on October 11, 2024. 'Jigra' marks the second film of Vedang, who debuted last year with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'.

On June 13, the makers announced the release date of the film. Earlier it was supposed to be released on September 27, 2024 but now audiences can watch it in cinema halls from October 11 onwards.

Sharing the update about the change in release date, Alia took to Instagram and wrote, "11.10.2024 | JIGRA | See you at the movies ." She also dropped the film's new poster.

Directed by Vasan Bala, 'Jigra' also stars Vedang Raina.

Director Vasan Bala previously helmed films like 'Monica O My Darling', a crime thriller film 'Peddlers' and 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota'.

In February 2024, Alia shared pictures from the sets after wrapping up the film which is made under Dharma Productions banner.

Sharing the post, she earlier mentioned, "jigra oh... abki teri baari ho @vedangraina & that's a film wrap on #JIGRA @vasanbala @swapsagram. See you soon."

Khushi and Vedang had previously marked their acting debut together as Betty Cooper and Reggie Mantle in Zoya Akhtar's Indian adaptation of Archie Comics, which premiered on Netflix. The film also stars Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Dot, among others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor