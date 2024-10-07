Vedang Raina wins hearts with his singing at Jigra's title track launch

New Delhi [India], October 7 : Winning hearts with his voice, actor Vedang Raina enthralled audience with his live performance during the title track launch of "Jigra'.

Vedang along with his co-star Alia Bhatt attended the title track launch in New Delhi on Monday.

Vedang with his singing talent left audience present at the venue go crazy.

He played guitar while singing the title track of his movie.

Alia, who herself has amazing voice joined him.

The on-screen sister-brother duo sung 'Tenu Sang Rakhna'.

This is the second song to which Vedang lend his voice after 'Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka'.

Makers on Monday unveiled the much awaited title track of the film.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DA0QcGGMGie/

Recently, makers treated fans with an action-packed trailer.

In the trailer, Alia Bhatt takes on the role of Satya, a fiercely devoted sister who is determined to rescue her brother, Ankur, played by Vedang Raina. As the trailer unfolds, Alia's character embodies resilience and strength. One standout moment comes when her character declares, "Maine kabhi nhi kaha, main sahi insaan hu. Main sirf, Ankur ki behen hu."

The film marks Vedang Raina's second appearance on screen, following his debut in 'The Archies' last year.'

'Jigra' also features a captivating soundtrack, including the popular track 'Chal Kudiye,' reuniting Alia Bhatt with Diljit Dosanjh. A recreated version of the classic song 'Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka' is also included in the teaser, showcasing Vedang Raina's vocal talent.

Director Vasan Bala previously helmed films like 'Monica O My Darling', a crime thriller film 'Peddlers' and 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota'.

Produced under the banner of Dharma Productions and presented by Viacom18 Studios and Eternal Sunshine Productions, 'Jigra' is co-written by Debashish Irengbam and Vasan Bala.

