“Vedang’s Voice is So Impressive He Doesn’t Need Autotune” Karan Johar Praises Jigra’s Star Vedang Raina

As Jigra prepares to hit theatres, Vedang Raina is making waves, not only for his acting but also for his exceptional singing. The film, produced by Dharma Productions in collaboration with Viacom18 Studios and Eternal Sunshine Productions, tells the story of Satya (Alia Bhatt), a devoted sister determined to rescue her brother, Ankur, played by Vedang Raina.

Vedang’s vocal performance has received high praise, with Karan Johar in an interview with Dharma Productions saying , “Vedang has sung two songs in the movie the Jigra Title Track and Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka, and he’s done it beautifully. His voice is so impressive that he doesn’t need autotune.” The recreated version of Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka featured in the teaser has showcased Vedang’s soulful singing, giving the classic song a fresh, emotional touch.

The Jigra title track is out now and has already met with widespread praise. Vedang’s rich, emotive voice brings the song to life, perfectly capturing the film’s intense, heartfelt themes. Fans and critics alike are praising his performance for adding depth and magic to the movie’s soundtrack. With his singing talents shining in both tracks, Vedang Raina is taking Jigra to new heights, ensuring it will leave a lasting impression on audiences. With its emotional depth and action-packed narrative, Jigra is already generating excitement ahead of its release this Friday.