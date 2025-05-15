Vedant Mahajan To Grace Cannes for the Third Time in a Row, Says ‘It’s Always Good To Be Back at Cannes’

As Cannes 2025 approaches, entrepreneur Vedant Mahajan is all set to grace the prestigious event for the third time in a row. Having established his foot in the global business sector through MVM Entertainment, Vedant's presence is poised to be prominent among renowned celebrities, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor, Urvashi Rautela, and others. What makes him an apt personality to grace the event is his contribution towards elevating the appeal of parties on a global level, especially for the Indian diaspora.

As the event approaches, he expressed excitement ahead of marking his third consecutive appearance! "It's always good to be back at Cannes. Arriving at one of the most esteemed events has always been spectacular, and it has given me many memorable memories to cherish. As I make an appearance at the event, I am filled with gratitude for the journey and the hustle that brought me here. This event is a celebration of passion and creativity, and I couldn't have been more thrilled to be a part of it," shared Vedant Mahajan.

For the unversed, Vedant's parties have taken all over the world. From London, New York to Dubai, his luxurious bashes have not only attracted party lovers, but they have also witnessed the presence of multiple renowned Indian and Hollywood personalities, some of which include Shah Rukh Khan, Mike Tyson, Ed Westwick, Badshah, and others. Meanwhile, in 2023, Vedant Mahajan treated his audiences with lavish visuals from Cannes. In the next year, he created a storm all over the internet by getting clicked with supermodel Bella Hadid. Now, as Cannes 2025 approaches, viewers are mighty excited to see what Vedant will unpack this time!

