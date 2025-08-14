Vedika Pinto Shines As Rangeeli Rinku in Anurag Kashyap’s Nishaanchi Teaser, With Sara Ali Khan Turning Cheerleader for Her!!

Actress Vedika Pinto, fondly remembered as the viral Liggi girl from Ritviz’s chart-topping music video, is all set to win hearts as Rangeeli Rinku in Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming film Nishaanchi, releasing in theatres on 19th September.

In the film’s recently released teaser, Vedika steps away from glossy glamour to embrace a retro, old-school Bollywood charm — minimal makeup, raw innocence, and an expressive warmth that instantly draws you in.

Adding to the excitement, Vedika’s close friend Sara Ali Khan took to social media to shower praise on her performance. Sharing the teaser, Sara wrote, “It’s been almost a week and I’m still obsessed with this! What presence yaar my vedu @vedikapinto! Patakha you are 🔥.”

With her natural screen presence and an unfiltered portrayal of Rangeeli Rinku, Vedika Pinto is poised to deliver one of the year’s most memorable performances.

Nishaanchi hits theatres on 19th September