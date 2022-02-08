Veeir Chaudary talks about featuring in web movie 'Hotel Honeymoon Deluxe'

Mumbai, Feb 8 Actor Veeir Chaudary has been part of Bollywood movies such as 'Uvaa' and 'Bhouri'. Now, he is all set to feature in a web film 'Hotel Honeymoon Deluxe'.

He shares: "I'm playing the role of Rahul, who is a very intelligent, smart, gentle and decent person. He has got a good sixth sense, hence he always remains alert about negative things happening around. It is a very interesting and challenging character. The story of the series is about two couples who arrive in Goa on honeymoon and later face a situation which is very unusual."

Veeir who has previously acted and produced the song 'Gangwarr', will now also act and co-produce the upcoming web film.

The actor adds: "As I'm also co-producing the series. It was a double responsibility for me. I was looking behind the unit and at the same time was preparing myself as an actor like learning dialogues. But at the end of the day it was an amazing experience. And shooting in Goa was a wonderful experience."

Veeir has also acted in the digital series 'Call Center' and 'Gaachi'.

