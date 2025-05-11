Veer Pahariya reminisces the sweet memories of the good old days on Mother's Day

Mumbai, May 11 On the occasion of Mother’s Day, actor Veer Pahariya did not miss a beat to honour his mother, Smruti Pahariya.

The 'Sky Force' actor took to his social media handle to share a series of current pictures as well as memorable childhood pictures, reminiscing the sweet memories of the good old days. Besides them, he also posted an unmissable picture from the screening of his debut film, wherein he had arrived with his mother for the film’s screening.

Apart from his mom, Veer also paid tribute to India for its courageous response to Pakistan’s nefarious attack on Pahalgam in the form of Operation Sindoor.

Sharing the pictures, Veer captioned the post, “Maa– the first word of love...For the one who gave me life, and the many who reminded me of its meaning today. Here’s to the love that begins and never ends, Happy Mother’s Day."

In the meantime, Veer made his Bollywood debut with "Sky Force", where he essayed the role of T. Krishna Vijaya "Tabby". His character is believed to be inspired by Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya MVC, the only Indian Air Force officer to be posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra.

With Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan as the leads, "Sky Force" also had Nimrat Kaur and Sharad Kelkar in key roles, along with others.

Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, the project talks about India’s retaliatory strike on Pakistan's Sargodha airbase during the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965, marking India’s first-ever airstrike.

Produced by Maddock Films, in collaboration with Jio Studios, "Sky Force" reached the cinema halls on 24 January 2025.

Although Veer is yet to announce his next project after "Sky Force", it is reported that he has a few upcoming projects in the pipeline, along with some exciting musical treats.

