Veer Pahariya, Tara Sutaria holiday in Italy, actor lovingly calls her ‘My Taruuuu’

Mumbai, Oct 7 Bollywood actor Veer Pahariya and actress Tara Sutaria are currently enjoying their getaway in the city Land of Art and Romance, Italy.

Tara took to Instagram to share a series of stunning snapshots from her romantic Italian escape with beau Veer. The posts capture the couple soaking in the picturesque locales while indulging in mouthwatering delicacies like caviar, spaghetti, and clams.

Tara also treated fans to chic pictures of the duo dressed to the nines, exuding style and romance against the backdrop of Italy’s scenic charm.

For the caption, Tara wrote: “Summer 🇮🇹.”

But it was Veer’s playful comment for Tara that truly stole the spotlight.

Veer took to the comment section and wrote: “My Taruuuu.”

It was during Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, when the couple made their relationship official.

The actress in August had dropped a string of stunning photos of herself along with Veer from the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.

Tara captioned the post: "Devotion, faith and celebration..Ganpati Bappa Morya."

Reacting to this, Veer dropped two red heart emojis and an evil eye emoji in the comment section.

Veer recently stepped into acting with Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur-starrer "Skyforce". The film centred around India's first airstrike at the Sargodha airbase of Pakistan in the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965.

Talking about Tara, she will be seen in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, it is an upcoming period gangster film directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film features Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair.

Tara began her career as a singer in Disney India's reality show Big Bada Boom and transitioned to acting with the channel's sitcoms The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir and Oye Jassie.

She made her film debut in 2019 with Student of the Year 2. She then played the leading lady in the androcentric action films Marjaavaan and Ek Villain Returns. An against-type performance came in the survival thriller Apurva.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor