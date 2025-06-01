Veer Pahariya’s Viral Hookstep Makes a Cameo at Himesh Reshammiya’s Cap Mania Tour, Actor Drops a Sneak Peek of Fans Performing the Step

Last night, Himesh Reshammiya’s Cap Mania Tour created a storm among the audience in Mumbai. Among many attendees, Veer Pahariya did not miss a beat to experience the nostalgia and the electrifying energy. The Sky Force actor took to his social media handle to share glimpses from the concert, giving a peek into Himesh Reshammiya’s magic. What grabbed attention was how Veer’s presence brought the charm of his viral hookstep among the attendees. In one of the videos, a few attendees are seen performing Veer’s viral hookstep from the Sky Force song Rang, and indeed, the craze of the step took over the audience despite the film’s release in January this year!

Beyond this, Veer even reunited with filmmaker Farah Khan and dropped a click with her. Giving a peek into Himesh Reshammiya’s ability to strike nostalgia with his chartbuster songs, Veer shared a view of the sea of audiences who arrived to relive the unforgettable moments. On the work front, Veer Pahariya stepped into Bollywood with Sky Force and registered a thunderous debut under his name. He received rave reviews not only for his performance, but also made himself noticed among the audience and critics for picking an off-beat choice for a debut film. Audiences hailed Veer as a promising actor, and now, they are eagerly waiting to see him more on the screens. As a treat to his admirers, Veer Pahariya has a few projects in the pipeline and a few musical treats!