Veera Dheera Sooran 2 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Vikram’s New Film Online

Vikram’s Tamil action thriller Veera Dheera Sooran 2 is now available for streaming on Prime Video. Directed by SU Arun Kumar, the film can be watched in five languages: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. Prime Video made the announcement on April 18 with a post on Instagram, revealing the film's arrival on the platform. The caption read, “One night. No rules. Only survival. A night that will change everything.”

The action-packed drama features an ensemble cast, including SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Dushara Vijayan, and Prudhvi Raj. It made its digital debut less than a month after its theatrical release. Set against the backdrop of a temple festival in Madurai, the film follows the journey of Kaali, a man with a troubled past. A loving father and husband, Kaali tries to escape a life of crime but is pulled back into it after being assigned a deadly task. What ensues is a tale of bloodshed, betrayal, and raw emotion.

In addition to the sequel, the makers have announced a prequel, Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 1, which is yet to begin production. At the film's audio launch in March, director SU Arun Kumar explained that the title for the second part was suggested by Vikram himself. He said, "It was Vikram's idea. When I first narrated the script to him, I told him that we could make a sequel to this film, and it was a continuation. And he told me to call it a second part, as it would be an apt title."

Meanwhile, Vikram is preparing for the release of Dhruva Natchathiram, directed by Gautham Menon.