VELS Film International announces grand lineup of Tamil films slated to release between 2025-2027

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 : The VELS Film International production studio has unveiled its ambitious slate of diverse films, which are slated for release between 2025 and 2027.

Through an Instagram post, VELS shared a video that offers a glimpse into the studio's upcoming titlesspanning commercial blockbusters, socially rooted dramas, and high-concept genre filmsfurther solidifying its position as a powerhouse in Indian cinema.

The slate features collaborations with some of the most accomplished and promising filmmakers in Indian cinema, including Sundar C, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Vetri Maaran, Mari Selvaraj, Prem Kumar, Jude Anthany Joseph, Arunraja Kamaraja, Vignesh Raja, Chella Ayyavu, and Ganesh K. Babu.

It also marks the directorial debut of YouTuber VJ Sidhu, backed by VELS' commitment to fostering new directorial talent, as per the press note shared by the production studio.

According to the video, the leading cast across these films includes acclaimed actors such as Dhanush, Ravi Mohan, Nayanthara, and Vishnu Vishal, bringing together a powerful blend of performance-driven storytelling and wide audience appeal.

While sharing the video on Instagram, the Tamil cinema production house wrote, "10 Visionaries. 10 Movies.1 Studio. @VelsFilmIntl proudly unveils its 10-film mega slate with visionary storytellers in Indian Cinema. Here's the league that's all set to define the next chapter of Tamil cinema."

Additionally, VELS is in discussions with several emerging directors and actors to collaborate on a new wave of exciting films, many of which will mark the directorial debuts of fresh creative voices.

After the announcement of the 10 movie slate, Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh, Chairman of VELS Film International, said, "This lineup represents our next chapterbigger, bolder, and focused on delivering impactful storytelling. We are proud to partner with the best creative minds and bring cinema that will resonate with audiences across platforms and languages," as quoted in a press note.

The fans are now eagerly waiting for more updates regarding the films.

