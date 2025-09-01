Venice Film Festival 2025: Actress Cate Blanchett elated after 'Father Mother Sister Brother' gets standing ovation

Venice [Italy], September 1 : Cate Blanchett's latest movie, 'Father Mother Sister Brother' from director Jim Jarmusch, premiered at Venice Film Festival on Sunday night to a five-minute standing ovation, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, Blanchett, who plays a pair of sisters with actress Vicky Krieps in this slice-of-life movie, received a positive response from the crowd in the Sala Grande theatre.

As the credits rolled, director Jarmusch paused to give each of his leading ladies, including Blanchett, Krieps, Charlotte Rampling, Mayim Bialik and Indya Moore, a kiss on the hand.

Luka Sabbat was representing the men in the film at the premiere, as Adam Driver and Tom Waits, who play a father and son in the film, were unable to attend the festival, according to Variety.

After five minutes of clapping, the director gave a nod to his cast and exited the theatre.

As per Variety, the movie is a triptych, following three separate stories set in different countries and revolving around relationships between adult children, their somewhat distant parents and each other.

The first part, 'Father' is set in the Northeastern U.S., 'Mother' is in Dublin, Ireland and 'Sister Brother' takes place in Paris, France.

The premiere marks Jarmusch's first time on Lido Island in 22 years since debuting 'Coffee & Cigarettes' at the festival in 2003.

According to Variety, Mubi will distribute the film theatrically in North America, Latin America, the U.K., Ireland, Benelux, Turkey and India.

Cineart will release it in Benelux in collaboration with Mubi.

