Venice Film Festival award winning docu-drama 'The Voice of Hind Rajab' trailer out

Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], November 25 : The makers of the 2025 Venice Film Festival-winning docu-drama film 'The Voice of the Hind Rajab' have finally released the trailer of the film. It is set to release in theatres on December 17.

According to Deadline, the film tells the story of a young Palestinian girl, Hind Rajab, who was killed by Israeli forces in Gaza last year, along with six of her family members.

In the film, Rajab and her family had been fleeing Gaza City when their vehicle was shelled, killing her uncle, aunt, and three cousins.

Rajab and another cousin initially survived and contacted the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) by phone from the car seeking aid.

The car was later found with Rajab and the paramedics who had come to help all dead. The incident sparked global protests, including at Columbia University, where students renamed Hamilton Hall as Hind's Hall.

The makers have shared the trailer on their Instagram handle.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DRe9J_Hjqy4/?hl=en

The film, which includes the real audio of 'Hind Rajab' before her death, has attracted several high-profile supporters, including Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara, Alfonso Cuaron, and Jonathan Glazer.

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara, who are executive producers of the film, were in attendance and held a photo of Rajab on the red carpet with the filmmaking team.

As the Venice Film Festival started, 'The Voice of Hind Rajab' was boarded by the likes of Brad Pitt, Phoenix and Mara as producers. Phoenix and Mara were present at the press conference to show their support.

