Venice Film Festival: Roman Polanski’s ‘The Palace’ gets 3-minute standing ovation

Washington DC [US], September 3 : Oscar-winning director Roman Polanski’s film ‘The Palace’ received a 3-minute-long standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday night.

According to Variety, a US-based media outlet, Polanski directed the black comedy from a screenplay he wrote alongside Jerzy Skolimowski and Ewa Piaskowska. “The Palace” takes place during New Year’s Eve in 1999, when a dinner party at Switzerland’s Gstaad Palace hotel takes an unexpected turn.

The cast includes Oliver Masucci, Fanny Ardant, John Cleese, Bronwyn James, Joaquim de Almeida, Luca Barbareschi, Milan Peschel, Fortunato Cerlino, Mickey Rourke, Alexander Petrov, Viktor Dobronravov Irina Kastrinidis, Olga Kent, Naike Anna Silipo, Matthew T. Reynolds, Teco Celio, Marina Strakhova, Michelle Shapa, Danylo Kotov and Davide Gagliardi.

Before the film’s premiere ‘The Palace’ set designer Tonino Zera received Venice’s Campari Passion for Film prize from artistic director Alberto Barbera, as per Variety.

Polanski has a history at Venice, having premiered his film ‘Carnage,’ which starred Kate Winslet and Jodie Foster, at the festival in 2011, as well as 2019’s ‘An Officer and a Spy,’ reported Variety.

