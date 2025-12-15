Venkaiah Naidu inaugurates statue of late singer SP Balasubrahmanyam in Hyderabad, remembers musician's legacy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 15 : Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu inaugrated the statue of the late legendary singer S. P. Balasubrahmanyam to pay tribute to his legacy at Ravindra Bharathi in Hyderabad on Monday.

Balasubrahmanyam was a playback singer, music director, and dubbing artist whose work significantly transcended language barriers, contributing to the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam film industries.

After the inauguration, Naidu paid tribute to the singer, recalling his contributions to the music industry and his reality TV show Padutha Theeyaga.

"He (SP Balasubrahmanyam) has got a melodious voice. He is particularly responsible for creating a new generation of musicians through his program, Padutha Theeyaga. I have known him since his childhood. I want to compliment the government of Telangana for taking the initiative and granting permission for this statue," said Venkaiah Naidu.

In 2021, the playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam was also awarded the Padma Vibhushan posthumously by the former President Ram Nath Kovind at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-I at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

SP Balasubrahmanyam won six national awards and was awarded the Padma Shri (2001) and the Padma Bhushan (2011).

The Padma Shri award-winning musician is survived by his wife, Savitri Balasubrahmanyam and his children, SP Charan and Pallavi Balasubrahmanyam.

The singer passed away on September 25, 2020.

