Venkatesh Daggubati brings intense action avatar in 'Saindhav' new poster

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6 : After the release date announcement, the makers of 'Saindhav' continue to captivate audiences with new announcements.

Actor Venkatesh Daggubatii on Friday unveiled the new poster on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Venkatesh shared am intriguing poster of himself and captioned it, "#SaindhavOnJAN13th[?]."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CyA797xBook/

In the poster, seems like Venkatesh is ready for action as he holds guns in his hands and carried an intense look.

As soon as the actor uploaded the poster, fans and followers chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Victory venkatesh."

Another commented. "Looks ."

Venkatesh on Thursday treated fans with a release date announcement poster.

Sharing the poster, he wrote, "Sankranthi ki kaluddhaam#SAINDHAV #SaindhavOnJAN13th."

The film is slated to release on January 13, 2024.

Helmed by Sailesh Kolanu and produced by Venkat Boyanapalli, the action-packed drama stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, Andrea Jeremiah, Sara, and Jayaprakash.

Interesting, Venkatesh's 'Saindhav' marks Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Telugu debut.

Earlier, director Sailesh Kolanu welcomed Nawazuddin to the team.

Taking to X, Sailesh shared the picture with Nawazuddin and wrote, "Super excited to have one of the best actors we have in the country @Nawazuddin_S. It's gonna be madness I can assure you. @VenkyMama @NiharikaEnt @vboyanapalli @Music_Santhosh @maniDop @Garrybh88 @artkolla #Saindhav #venky75."

Apart from this, Venkatesh Daggubati is also coming up with the second season of the high-octane action thriller series 'Rana Naidu'.

The first season received appreciation in India as well as globally.

Helmed by Karan Anshuman, 'Rana Naidu' is an adaptation of the popular American series, 'Ray Donovan' and is streaming on the OTT platform Netflix from March 10, 2023.

'Rana Naidu' marked the first collaboration of the 'Baahubali' actor Rana Daggubati with his uncle Venkatesh Daggubati.

Produced by Sunder Aaron and Locomotive Global, the series is created by Karan Anshuman and co-directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn S. Varma. 'Rana Naidu' Season 1 brought together a versatile cast featuring Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati, Surveen Chawla,

Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Gaurav Chopra, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Rajesh Jais.

