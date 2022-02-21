Venomous Vamp: Amrapali Gupta not a part of 'Naagin 6'

Mumbai, Feb 21 Actress Amrapali Gupta says she is not a part of supernatural fiction 'Naagin 6'. The actress earlier appeared in a standalone promotional episode of 'Naagin 6'.

She says: "I'm not a part of 'Naagin 6'. I just shot with the team for its promotional episode. It was fun working with them. My audience appreciated my work. There was news about me doing the show. But for now I'm working on another project which I'll reveal very soon. But I wish Ekta ma'am, Maheck Chahal, Tejasswi Prakash and the team a successful season."

Amrapali also reveals that she enjoys playing negative roles.

"It's quite a long time since I didn't take a completely negative role. But as an actor I literally enjoy playing negative roles. Like an actor getting to experiment so much in those roles. And above that I also enjoy the look that vamps get to flaunt. The stylist outfit, jewels and a classy look."

Amrapali rose to fame after playing a protagonist in 'Teen Bahuraaniyaan'. She was last seen in a positive role as Mamta Verma in TV show 'Tujhse Hai Raabta', and is popular as a vamp after playing negative roles in shows like 'Qubool Hai', 'Ishqbaaaz' among others.

