Venus Williams confirms engagement to actor-producer Andrea Preti

Washington DC [US], July 23 : Tennis star Venus Williams has confirmed engagement to actor-producer Andrea Preti. The 45-year-old tennis star made the revelation during a post-match interview on Tuesday.

Venus Williams, who was away from the court for a while, made a historic return at the Washington Open.

According to The People, Williams revealed that her boyfriend, Andrea Preti, has proposed to her.

As the interviewer referred to Venus as an "engaged woman," further asking if her partner has helped her in the comeback, the tennis star said, "My fiance is here and he really encouraged me to keep playing."

The seven-time Grand Slam champion further elaborated how she wanted to "coast and chill" during her break and that it was Preti who encouraged her to get through.

"Do you know how hard it is to play tennis? You guys don't know how much work goes into this, like it's 9 to 5 except you're running the whole time. Lifting weights and just like dying and then you repeat it the next day. So he encouraged me to get through this and it's wonderful to be here. He's never seen me play," Venus said.

Venus Williams, the sister of tennis sensation Serena Williams, has been quite private about her relationship with the 'One More Day' actor. They were first linked romantically in July 2024 after being spotted boating in Nerano, Italy, as per the outlet.

In February this year, Venus sparked engagement rumours after she was pictured wearing a shiny diamond ring on her left hand.

For Venus Williams, her last appearance on the court was in March 2024 at the Miami Open, whereas Andrea Preti's acting credits include 'Temptation,' 'A Professor,' 'One More Day,' along with an appearance on the Italian reality show, 'La Talpa,' the People reported.

With the engagement now confirmed, it is yet to be seen if the couple has finalised any wedding date.

