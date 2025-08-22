Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson talk about bidding farewell to Lorraine, Ed from ‘Conjuring’ franchise

Mumbai, Aug 22 As Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson reunite for one last case as renowned, real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren in “The Conjuring: Last Rites”, the actors have spoken about bidding adieu to their iconic characters.

Being the last outing of the Conjuring universe, bidding farewell to these iconic characters was quite a journey for everyone on the team, especially Farmiga and Wilson.

"Last Rites—the last ceremony, the last act, the last hurrah", said Farmiga.

"I think this particular story is an appropriate ending to Ed and Lorraine’s story, because I think this particular demon that they’re fighting has a personal vendetta against these two that goes back decades, right?”

She added: “And this demon in particular is a vengeful, bloodthirsty, death-inducing macabre demon that will not rest until it gets what it wants. And what it wants is very, very personal to who they are."

"We needed that story to engage", said Wilson.

The actor added: "And then, I think for us, we needed to see them both in peril and in heroic moments, but also, these middle-aged people examining where they are—as we all do—and asking, ‘What are we doing with our lives?’And I think it’s important for Ed and Lorraine at that point, as they’re ushering in a new era with their daughter, to figure out where she’s going, and what it means to sacrifice yourself both physically and emotionally.”

“So, it was all of those sorts of emotions and themes that needed to play into it. As an older couple, looking at youth, looking at their lives, have they accomplished what they wanted to? Is there anything else? Or maybe it’s better just for them to ride off into the sunset? That’s the struggle that we wanted to achieve, and I think we have."

New Line Cinema Presents The Safran Company / An Atomic Monster Production, The Conjuring: Last Rites is set to release in India by Warner Bros. Pictures and will hit the screens on September 5, 2025.

The Conjuring: Last Rites, directed by franchise veteran Michael Chaves and produced by franchise architects James Wan and Peter Safran.

