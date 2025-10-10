"Very Excited But Nervous,": Rashmika Mandanna Wraps the Final Dubbing for Thamma; Shares Studio Glimpse

Rashmika Mandanna, fondly celebrated as Pan India’s Queen, just gave fans a heartwarming glimpse into her journey with Thamma. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the actress shared a snapshot from the dubbing studio, with the microphone in focus, a monitor in the backdrop, and her caption brimming with excitement. “Getting closer and closer to the big day… very excited but very very nervous �� #Thamma 12 days to go!!! ❤️❤️,” she wrote. The image beautifully captures the calm before the storm, a superstar putting her final touches on what promises to be another memorable performance.

Rashmika Mandanna will be seen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Thamma, the first-ever love story set within Maddock Films’ horror-comedy universe. The film is slated for release on October 21. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film is the fifth entry in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU) and features an ensemble cast including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, Sathyaraj, and Faisal Malik, with cameos by Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi, and Malaika Arora. On the personal front, Rashmika has been in the news for her engagement to long-time boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda. The couple has not commented publicly.

Meanwhile. Rashmika dismissed persistent rumours of being banned from Kannada cinema as baseless. The actor stressed that public perception often doesn’t capture what really happens behind the scenes, seemingly responding to speculation that she had distanced herself from the Kannada industry and from Kantara, directed by Rishab Shetty - the filmmaker who launched her career with 'Kirik Party' in 2016.

Recently, an old interview of Rashmika with media has resurfaced, where the actor was asked about Rishab Shetty’s 'Kantara', saying, “I didn’t see the film in the first 2–3 days since its release. I didn’t see it right then, but I recently watched it and even texted the team. They even replied with a ‘Thank you’ response too."She added, “The world doesn’t know what is happening on the inside. Inside, god knows we can’t always put a camera on our personal lives. Also, we aren’t those people who share our messages online. So, what people say about a person’s life doesn’t matter. Now, what they say about our professional life, we’ll consider it and work on it."Addressing the ban rumours directly, Rashmika smiled and clarified, “So far, I have not been banned. So, yeah.” She further stressed that artists cannot live according to public opinion, noting that criticism often stems from misunderstanding or incomplete knowledge.