"Very honoured, very humbled": Karan Johar as 'Shershaah' wins National Film Award

New Delhi [India], October 17 : Ace filmmaker Karan Johar's production 'Shershaah' starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani bagged the Special Jury Award at the 69th National Film Awards here on Tuesday.

Karan Johar and director of 'Shershaah' Vishnu Vardhan received the award from President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony that took place at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur was also present at the ceremony.

On receiving the prestigious award, producer Karan Johar said, "Very honoured, very humbled that we received the award for our film 'Shershaah'. Vishnu Vardhan the filmmaker, the entire team Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani we're very humbled and honoured."

'Shershaah' is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War in 1999.

Apart from Sidharth and Kiara, the film features Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar and Pawan Chopra among many others acted in the hit war drama.

In the film, Sidharth stars in dual roles as Batra and his twin brother Vishal, while Kiara plays the role of his girlfriend Dimple Cheema. It's amazing to see how their love story transcended from reel to real life.

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. They apparently fell in love while shooting for 'Shershaah'.

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, 'Shershaah' was released on August 12, 2021.

