"Very intense": Lizzo opens up on her relationship with music

Washington DC [US], June 28 : Singer and rapper Lizzo recently talked about his relationship with music and said that it always remained "intense", reported People.

For the ace star, music is not just important for her career but also for her mental health.

"My relationship with music was still very intense." she reflected of her time navigating depression. "I still am like, 'Music saved my life,' because there were really dark moments when I was working on Love in Real Life, my album, where I was like, 'Okay, I don't think I can make it through the day, but I have to go to the studio,'" reported People.

She recalled that "a lot of the songs that I wrote didn't make the album," simply because she "would be like, 'That felt good to say, but you can't put that out.' "

However, Lizzo claimed she did not feel those apprehensions while working on 'My Face Hurts From Smiling', a project where she became unafraid to be herself unapologetically, reported People.

Taking to Instagram recently, Lizzo teased the new mixtape, which arrived on Friday, June 27, and features Doja Cat and SZA across its 13 tracks.

She shared that the basis of her creative fear prior to working on My Face Hurts From Smiling came from "the possibility of offending somebody," a deciding factor in her life since she released "Truth Hurts."

"I said, 'I will never ever, ever, ever, ever be a side chick' in the original. And then I was like, 'Mm, but what if I offend side chicks?' And so I was like, 'I will never ever, ever, ever, ever be your side chick.' I always overthink these things because I know who's consuming my music and I'm very [concerned about] how they're going to feel, how it's going to affect them," Lizzo explained. "But it's like to keep it very, very funky with you everybody's offended by everything today, so it's impossible to not offend somebody. So it's like, just say what you want to say. Just say whatever you want to say," reported People.

Lizzo enjoying the place she has reached mentally at the current stage in her life. Love in Real Life is set to release in 2025. My Face Hurts From Smiling is available on all major streaming platforms.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor