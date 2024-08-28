"Very short lived career..."; Ranveer Allahbadia on challenges of choosing profession of influencer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 28 : YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia has hosted several celebs on his podcast series and his content frequently captures viewers' attention. He talked about the interests of young people in the profession and the challenges of pursuing a career as an influencer.

In a conversation with ANI, Ranveer Allahbadia said, "The negatives are a lot of money and fame early on. The second negative is very short-lived careers like Monk Entertainment, a seven-year-old company. We've already seen three to four generations of content creators and the average career span is about three to four years. That's about it. So most people fade after the three to four years mark. So I personally believe very few content creators are approaching this as a profession. Very few of them unfortunately are attempting YouTube as a platform that they want to showcase themselves."

He added that gradually people are seen making a shift towards Instagram as they find it much easier as compared to YouTube. "Most of them gravitate towards Instagram. There's no harm in that but that's also where the money is at and it's a much easier game than YouTubing, according to me, but creating actual long-form video, is an art form. This is the craft, and this is the long-term game that has worked for many of the people who survived."

While discussing the positive side of this career and how it is a platform from where one can convey their views to the larger audience, he shared, "In terms of positives there's an actual impact that you can create in society because by gaining numbers and engagement, you end up getting a platform for your voice and you can actually change the world through your opinion. I think that's what one needs to work towards. Very few people work towards that point because the money and the fame are just insane at that age. Like we've seen 19-year-olds take home 20 lakhs a month. That's just unfathomable money for that age. They also lose motivation by the time they're 22, 23. There's an opportunity for about 20-ish people in every single domain to be the long-term stalwarts."

On talking about the scope for people to pursue careers in podcasts in India, he added, "I believe that in our country, there is room for 20 podcasters to run successful podcasts and make money through this process. I would say the same for the comedy genre, and beauty genre. But it's very difficult to continuously be a part of that pool. The main game is reinvention, team building, as well as handling your psychology, not getting carried away by the adulation and glamour and having a more long-term vision."

He is known for his The Ranveer Show, a podcast series on his YouTube channel dedicated to sharing success stories. The show featured several successful personalities including Arnold Schwarzenegger, Gary Vaynerchuk, Priyanka Chopra, Dr S Jaishankar, Kunal Shah, Glenn McGrath, Sadhguru, Vikram Sampath , Kareena Kapoor, and others. The podcast discusses money, health, business, celebrity, and spirituality.

