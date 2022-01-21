Veteran actor Arun Bali hospitalised with rare Neuromuscular Disease

Veteran actor Arun Bali has been diagnosed with a rare long-term neuromuscular disease Myasthenia Gravis. According to a recent ETimes report, Bali has been admitted to Hiranandani Hospital and is currently undergoing treatment. A member of CINTAA, Nupur Alankar has been in close relations with Arun Bali. In a recent interview with ETimes, Alankar shared that she recently spoke to the senior actor over call and noticed something amiss in his speech.

She said, "I was on call with Arun Bali sir when I sensed something is majorly wrong with his speech and pointed it out to him. After that I tried contacting his son Ankush, but couldn't get through. Then I called up Rajeev Menon who is Ankush's colleague and got his other number and I advised him to take Arun sir to the hospital immediately." Furthermore, Arun Bali's daughter later informed Nupur that he has been diagnosed with Myasthenia Gravis, a rare autoimmune disease caused by a communication failure between nerves and muscles. Expressing her concern, Nupur further said, "Today I received a call from Arun ji's number... he couldn't speak clearly at all. His daughter Itishree informed me about his condition. I am truly concerned. I pray for his fast recovery." Arun Bali is known for his roles in movies like '3 Idiots', 'Kedarnath, and Om Jai Jagdish.