Veteran actor Dharmendra hospitalised? Here's the exact truth

Veteran actor Dharmendra recently made the headlines after there were reports that he has been hospitalised in Mumbai. The media reports had suggested that the Yamla Pagla Deewana actor was rushed to Breach Candy Hospital after his health deteriorated and has been critical.However, as per a recent update, Dharmendra is not hospitalised and is at home. The news was confirmed by Dharmendra’s son Bobby Deol.Speaking to India Today, Bobby Deol expressed his gratitude for all the love being showered on his father ever since the news of his hospitalisation has surfaced online.

The Aashram 3 actor stated that Dharmendra is recovering at his home. “He is absolutely fine. He is at home and he is recovering. He is doing well. Thank you so much for your love and affection,” Bobby Deol was quoted saying to India Today. For the uninitiated, Dharmendra was hospitalised last month after he had suffered a muscle pull. Soon after getting discharged the veteran actor had shared a video message for the fans and expressed gratitude towards fans for their best wishes as he was on his path to recovery.Meanwhile, Bobby is currently enjoying the appreciation coming his way. His performance in Prakash Jha's 'Aashram 3' is being praised by the audience. He will be also seen in the fourth part. Apart from this, he will be seen with his dad Dharmendra and brother Sunny Deol in 'Apne 2'. He also has 'Animal' with Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.