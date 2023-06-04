Veteran actor Gufi Paintal, who played the role of Shakuni Mama in 'Mahabharat', hospitalised

Actor Gufi Paintal, who played the character of Shakuni Mama in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, has been hospitalised. The actor is in a critical condition. His friend and actress Tinaa Ghaai took to social media and asked everyone to pray for his speedy recovery.

Gufi made his debut with the 1975 film Rafoo Chakkar, co-starring Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Asrani and others. He has appeared in several TV shows and films. While he is still remembered for his stint in Mahabharat, he was also seen in Bahadur Shah Zafar, Kanoon, Om Namah Shivay, CID, Ssshhhh...Koi Hai, Dwarkadheesh Bhagwaan Shree Krishn, RadhaKrishn and Jay Kaniya lal Ki among other popular TV shows. He has been a part of films like Dillagi, Desh Pardesh, and Suhaag.